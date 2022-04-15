ABCD & Boehringer Ingelheim invite applications for the 2022 Young Scientist Award
(08.02.2022) The European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD) invites applications for the 2022 ABCD & Boehringer Ingelheim Award, which aims to reward innovative and outstanding work by promising young professionals in the field of feline infectious diseases and/or applied immunology.
Candidates should have made an original contribution to the field of feline infectious diseases and/or immunology, which has been published or accepted for publication in a referenced journal or accepted by another assessing body in 2020 or later.
Candidates should be based in Europe, have completed a veterinary or biomedical curriculum, and ideally be under 35 years of age at the time of application.
Applications should be made in English in an electronic format and include a short abstract (max. 500 words) of the work the applicant wishes to submit, as well as a short curriculum vitae and two personal references. Any relevant publications and/or dissertation on the topic should be included. The deadline for submission is 15 April 2022.
The 2022 award (1000€) is funded by
Boehringer Ingelheim and will be presented by the ABCD at the congress
of the International Society of Feline Medicine, to be held from 30 June
to 3 July in Rhodes.
The award winner will receive a complimentary registration to this congress. Return travel expenses and accommodation will also be covered to allow the laureate to attend the event. The winner is expected to give a short presentation or present a poster of his/her findings at this event.
The Young Scientist Award was created in 2008 jointly by Boehringer Ingelheim (then Merial) and the ABCD.
The 2021 recipients of the Award were Julia Klaus (Zurich) and Yasmina Parr (Glasgow)
Application forms and detailed rules can be downloaded here!