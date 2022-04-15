ABCD & Boehringer Ingelheim invite applications for the 2022 Young Scientist Award

(08.02.2022) The European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD) invites applications for the 2022 ABCD & Boehringer Ingelheim Award, which aims to reward innovative and outstanding work by promising young professionals in the field of feline infectious diseases and/or applied immunology.

Candidates should have made an original contribution to the field of feline infectious diseases and/or immunology, which has been published or accepted for publication in a referenced journal or accepted by another assessing body in 2020 or later.

European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD) Candidates should be based in Europe, have completed a veterinary or biomedical curriculum, and ideally be under 35 years of age at the time of application.

Applications should be made in English in an electronic format and include a short abstract (max. 500 words) of the work the applicant wishes to submit, as well as a short curriculum vitae and two personal references. Any relevant publications and/or dissertation on the topic should be included. The deadline for submission is 15 April 2022.

The 2022 award (1000€) is funded by Boehringer Ingelheim and will be presented by the ABCD at the congress of the International Society of Feline Medicine, to be held from 30 June to 3 July in Rhodes.

The award winner will receive a complimentary registration to this congress. Return travel expenses and accommodation will also be covered to allow the laureate to attend the event. The winner is expected to give a short presentation or present a poster of his/her findings at this event.

The Young Scientist Award was created in 2008 jointly by Boehringer Ingelheim (then Merial) and the ABCD.

The 2021 recipients of the Award were Julia Klaus (Zurich) and Yasmina Parr (Glasgow)

Application forms and detailed rules can be downloaded here!

www.abcdcatsvets.org



Weitere Meldungen

Katzen

COVID-19 bei Katzen - der aktuelle Wissensstand

Margaret Hosie ist Professorin für Vergleichende Virologie an der MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, seit 2005 Mitglied des Advisory Board of Cat Diseases (ABCD) und seit 2019 dessen Präsidentin
Weiterlesen

Yasmin Parr and Julia Klaus win the 2021 Young Scientist Award

The 2021 ABCD Young Scientist Award, funded by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health goes to Dr Julia Klaus and to Dr Yasmin Parr (28)
Weiterlesen

Gratis Webinar: Empfehlungen des ABCD zu Impfungen von Katzen, zur FeLV-Diagnostik und zum SARS-CoV-2

Gratis Webinar: Empfehlungen des ABCD zu Impfungen von Katzen, zur FeLV-Diagnostik und zum SARS-CoV-2

Am 11. Juni 2020 werden anhand von Guidelines, Fact Sheets und Tools des ABCD werden die aktuellen Impfempfehlungen, Möglichkeiten zur Diagnostik von FeLV-Infektionen und der Wissensstand zu SARS-CoV-2 bei Katzen besprochen
Weiterlesen

European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD)

ABCD issues guideline on SARS-coronavirus-2 in cats

The Advisory Board on Cat Diseases has just published a new guideline in relation to SARS coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of COVID-19
Weiterlesen

European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD)

ABCD & Boehringer Ingelheim invite applications for the 2020 Young Scientist Award

The European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD) invites applications for the 2020 ABCD & Boehringer Ingelheim Award
Weiterlesen

European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD)

ABCD & Boehringer Ingelheim invite applications for the 2019 Young Scientist Award

The European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD) invites applications for the 2019 ABCD & Boehringer Ingelheim Award, which aims to reward innovative and outstanding work by promising young professionals in the field of feline infectious diseases and/or applied immunology
Weiterlesen

The European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD)

Virbac welcomed as Co-Sponsor: ABCD to become a self-governing organisation

The European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD), a panel of leading veterinary experts in immunology, vaccinology, diagnostics and/or clinical feline medicine, is in the process of becoming a self-governing organisation
Weiterlesen

Maria Flaminia Persichetti (centre), recipient of the 2018 ABCD Young Scientist Award flanked by Jean-Christophe Thibault (Boehringer Ingelheim) and ABCD board member Maria Grazia Pennisi (at right) who presented the award. ; Bildquelle: Florence Kahn-Ramos

Maria Flaminia Persichetti wins the 2018 Young Scientist Award

The 2018 ABCD Young Scientist Award funded by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health was presented to Dr Maria Flaminia Persichetti (32) for her work on feline vector borne diseases in southern Italy
Weiterlesen


