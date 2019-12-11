Histopathology and Feline Pancreatic Lipase Immunoreactivity in Inflammatory, Hyperplastic and Neoplastic Pancreatic Diseases in Cats

(11.12.2019) Die Publikation von Katrin Törner (LABOKLIN GmbH & Co. KG) ab sofort kostenlos online!

Journal of Comparative Pathology Der im Journal of Comparative Pathology erschienene Artikel "Histopathology and Feline Pancreatic Lipase Immunoreactivity in Inflammatory, Hyperplastic and Neoplastic Pancreatic Diseases in Cats"  von K. Törner et al. steht Ihnen ab sofort bis 24. Januar 2020 online zur Verfügung.

Sie finden den Artikel hier: https://authors.elsevier.com/a/1aApF506oKlaJ


Am 19. November 2019 feiert Laboklin den "Tag des Pferdes"

Am 19. November 2019 feiert Laboklin den „Tag des Pferdes"

Der 19. November 2019 wurde von LABOKLIN auch in diesem Jahr wieder zum Tag des Pferdes ernannt. Ziel ist es, die Bedürfnisse des Pferdes ins Bewusstsein zu rufen
