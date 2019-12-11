Histopathology and Feline Pancreatic Lipase Immunoreactivity in Inflammatory, Hyperplastic and Neoplastic Pancreatic Diseases in Cats

(11.12.2019) Die Publikation von Katrin Törner (LABOKLIN GmbH & Co. KG) ab sofort kostenlos online!

Der im Journal of Comparative Pathology erschienene Artikel "Histopathology and Feline Pancreatic Lipase Immunoreactivity in Inflammatory, Hyperplastic and Neoplastic Pancreatic Diseases in Cats" von K. Törner et al. steht Ihnen ab sofort bis 24. Januar 2020 online zur Verfügung.

Sie finden den Artikel hier: https://authors.elsevier.com/a/1aApF506oKlaJ





