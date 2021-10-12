Kostenloses Webinar: Age-Related Sarcopenia in Cats
(11.11.2021) VAHL-Webinar am Mittwoch, 17. November 2021 um 16:30 Uhr CET mit Andrea Földy (in Englisch)
- Definition
- Classification
- Pathogenesis
- Nutrition
- Physiotherapy
Referentin: Andrea Földy
Andrea Földy is practising veterinarian. She has traditional medical knowledge as well as a broad knowledge in the field of TCM (“A-Diploma” for acupuncture; Tung-acupuncture; various certificates in small animal and equine acupuncture; phytotherapy), pain management, homeopathy and behavior therapy (mental traumata and PTBS in animals)
Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!
Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu