Kostenloses Webinar: Age-Related Sarcopenia in Cats

(11.11.2021) VAHL-Webinar am Mittwoch, 17. November 2021 um 16:30 Uhr CET mit Andrea Földy (in Englisch)


  • Definition
  • Classification
  • Pathogenesis
  • Nutrition
  • Physiotherapy

Referentin: Andrea Földy

VAHL Andrea Földy is practising veterinarian. She has traditional medical knowledge as well as a broad knowledge in the field of TCM (“A-Diploma” for acupuncture; Tung-acupuncture; various certificates in small animal and equine acupuncture; phytotherapy), pain management, homeopathy and behavior therapy (mental traumata and PTBS in animals)

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


