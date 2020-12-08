Kostenloses Webinar: Cats biomechanics: different species, different moves (12.02.2021) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) mit Maira Formenton am Dienstag, 16.02.2021, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch) Do cats have the same movement pattern as dogs?

Do they walk/trot/run in the same way?

Is their range of motion (passive and active) the same as in dogs?

Can I use the dog's references and studies to access and compare range of motion in cats?







Maira Formenton



Referentin: Maira Formenton

Maira Formenton, DMV, MSC, and Ph.D. (St) on the University Of São Paulo - Brazil, with a thesis on animal rehabilitation. Animal Physical Therapy Post Graduation (500 hours) on Bioethicus Institute - Brazil.

Nowadays Maira coordinates this course and also works as a professor in the animal rehabilitation area. CCRP certification (pending). In 2018 she was graduated in Pain Control Couse of Clinicas Hospital/ Human Medical School/University Of São Paulo. Maira is also a Member of the local board of Animal Physiotherapy(CRMV)/ Brazil and a director member of the Brazilian Association of Physical Therapy(ANFIVET).



She is owner of Fisioanimal Rehabilitation Center (São Paulo Brazil) and member of the University Of São Paulo Animal Pain Ambulatory, where she coordinates the research on animal physio. Last year their research on Myofascial Pain and Physiotherapy won the price of the best research on pain control, by Analgesia Institute -France-Europe, in a partnership between the University of Lyon/University of São Paulo.