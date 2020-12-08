Kostenloses Webinar: Cats biomechanics: different species, different moves

(12.02.2021) VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) mit Maira Formenton am Dienstag, 16.02.2021, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)

  • Do cats have the same movement pattern as dogs?
  • Do they walk/trot/run in the same way?
  • Is their range of motion (passive and active) the same as in dogs?
  • Can I use the dog's references and studies to access and compare range of motion in cats?

 
Maira Formenton; Bildquelle: Maira Formenton
Maira Formenton

Referentin: Maira Formenton

Maira Formenton, DMV, MSC, and Ph.D. (St) on the University Of São Paulo - Brazil, with a thesis on animal rehabilitation. Animal Physical Therapy Post Graduation (500 hours) on Bioethicus Institute - Brazil.

Nowadays Maira coordinates this course and also works as a professor in the animal rehabilitation area. CCRP certification (pending).  In 2018 she was graduated in Pain Control Couse of Clinicas Hospital/ Human Medical School/University Of São Paulo. Maira is also a Member of the local board of Animal Physiotherapy(CRMV)/ Brazil and a director member of the Brazilian Association of Physical Therapy(ANFIVET).

She is owner of Fisioanimal Rehabilitation Center (São Paulo Brazil) and member of the University Of São Paulo Animal Pain Ambulatory, where she coordinates the research on animal physio.  Last year their research on Myofascial Pain and Physiotherapy won the price of the best research on pain control, by Analgesia Institute -France-Europe, in a partnership between the University of Lyon/University of São Paulo.

Teilnahme: kostenlos mit Anmeldung!

Bei Interesse freuen sich die Kolleg_innen der VAHL auf Ihre Anmeldung zum kostenlosen Newsletter und Webinar: office@veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com
Weitere Infos: https://veterinary-academy-of-higher-learning.com und https://vbsgroup-shop.eu


Weitere Webinare

Sue Dyson; Bildquelle: Sue Dyson

Free Equine Webinar: The value of the Ridden Horse Pain Ethogram (RHpE) to the sports horse practitioner

VAHL-Webinar (Pferde) mit Sue Dyson am Dienstag, 09.02.2021, 17:00 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Fascilitation (PNF); Bildquelle: Monika Mille

Kostenloses Small Animal Webinar: Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Fascilitation (PNF)

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) mit Monika Mille am Dienstag, 02.02.2021, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Kostenloses Webinar: An introduction to chiropractic

Kostenloses Webinar: An introduction to chiropractic

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag, 26.01.2021, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Lasertherapie Symposium

Der Countdown läuft, nur noch 5 Tage bis zum Lasertherapie Symposium

Live: Mittwoch, 20.1.2021  - 15.00 – 19.30 – mit 4 ATF Stunden anerkannt. Und das Beste: FA. Physia® (D) und  Fa. Drott (A) unterstützen sie mit einem 55% Gutschein – damit ermäßigt sich die Teilnahmegebühr von 55 Euro auf nur 25 Euro 
Weiterlesen

Online Symposium der VAHL in Kooperation mit PHYSIA am 20. Januar 2021 von 15:00 bis 19:30 Uhr

Therapeutischer Laser – warum ein Multiwave Locked System (MLS®) den Unterschied macht

Online Symposium der VAHL in Kooperation mit PHYSIA am 20. Januar 2021 von 15:00 bis 19:30 Uhr 
Weiterlesen

Maira Formenton; Bildquelle: Maira Formenton

Kostenloses Webinar: Applications of botulinum toxin in veterinary rehabilitation

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) am Dienstag, 22.12.2020, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Therapeutic Exercises

Kostenloses Webinar: Therapeutic Exercises

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) mit Dr. Kathleen Wittek am Dienstag 15.12.2020, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen

Whippet

Kostenloses Webinar: Coursingverletzungen bei Windhunden

VAHL-Webinar (Kleintier) mit Andrea Földy am Dienstag 08.12.2020, 16:30 Uhr CET (auf Englisch)
Weiterlesen


Wissenschaft

12.02.
HUNDERUNDEN #13: Basics zur Wundtherapie bei Hund und Katze
11.02.
Wie die Evolution Klon-Fischen mit ihrer genetischen Bürde hilft
10.02.
Aquakultur als Motor zur Verbreitung von Antibiotikaresistenzen im Ozean
10.02.
In grösseren Gruppen leben Giraffenweibchen länger
09.02.
Das therapeutische Potenzial der Peptide: Tiergifte als natürliche Ressource für neue Medikamente
09.02.
Herausforderungen im BioRescue-Rettungsprogramm zum Erhalt des Nördlichen Breitmaulnashorns in einer globalen Pandemie
08.02.
Wie allergen sind essbare Insekten?
05.02.
Weissbüschelaffen interpretieren die Unterhaltungen zwischen ihren Artgenossen

Universitäten

11.02.
Webinar: DCM – wie wir mehr als nur die Spitze des Eisbergs diagnostizieren können
04.02.
Forschungsprojekt: Gedächtnis und Wahrnehmung bei Siebenschläfern
03.02.
Ministerpräsident Stephan Weil informiert sich an der TiHo über den Einsatz von Corona-Spürhunden
26.01.
Endocrinologist to receive the 2021 WSAVA Scientific Achievement Award
26.01.
Verlängerung des SFB "Chromatinlandschaften prägende Monarchien und Hierarchien"
20.01.
EU-Projekt LIFE WolfAlps EU zum Wolfsmanagement im Alpenraum gestartet
18.01.
Klimawandel: Anpassungsstrategien der Tierwelt nur teilweise ausreichend
18.01.
TiHo-Forschende starten Umfrage zum Umgang mit Neozoen am Beispiel von Nutrias

Neuerscheinungen

12.02.
Tierpfleger/in Fachrichtung Tierheim und Tierpension
04.02.
Rehabilitation und Physiotherapie bei Hund und Katze
29.01.
Kinesiotaping beim Pferd
22.01.
Chirurgie beim Kleinsäuger
14.01.
Phytotherapie in der Tiermedizin
05.01.
BSAVA Manual of Reptiles
28.12.
Futtermittelallergien beim Hund
14.12.
Rechtssicherheit in der Tierarztpraxis