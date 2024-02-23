ABCD & Boehringer Ingelheim invite applications for the 2024 Young Scientist Award
(23.02.2024) The European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD) invites applications for the ABCD & Boehringer Ingelheim Young Scientist Award 2024, which aims to reward innovative and outstanding work by promising young professionals in the field of feline infectious diseases and/or applied immunology.
The award consists of a certificate and complimentary attendance to a scientific congress of choice, including travel expenses and accommodation. The choice of the event shall be made in consultation with Boehringer Ingelheim. All reservations will be made by Boehringer Ingelheim in agreement with the laureate.
Candidates should have made an original contribution to the field of feline infectious diseases and/or immunology, which has been published or accepted for publication in a referenced journal or accepted by another assessing body in 2021 or later.
Candidates should be based in Europe, have completed a veterinary or biomedical curriculum, and ideally be under 35 years of age at the time of application.
Applications
should be made in English in an electronic format and include a short
abstract (max. 500 words) of the work the applicant wishes to submit, as
well as a short curriculum vitae and two personal references. Any
relevant publications and/or dissertation on the topic should be
included. The deadline for submission is 15 March 2024.
The Young Scientist Award was created in 2008 jointly by Boehringer Ingelheim (then Merial) and the ABCD.
The 2023 recipient of the Award was Evelyn Kuhlmeier.
Application forms and detailed rules can be downloaded from the ABCD web site: www.abcdcatsvets.org