ABCD & Boehringer Ingelheim invite applications for the 2024 Young Scientist Award (23.02.2024) The European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD) invites applications for the ABCD & Boehringer Ingelheim Young Scientist Award 2024, which aims to reward innovative and outstanding work by promising young professionals in the field of feline infectious diseases and/or applied immunology. The award consists of a certificate and complimentary attendance to a scientific congress of choice, including travel expenses and accommodation. The choice of the event shall be made in consultation with Boehringer Ingelheim. All reservations will be made by Boehringer Ingelheim in agreement with the laureate.

The award will be presented by the ABCD during the congress of the International Society of Feline Medicine, to be held from 27 to 30 June 2024 on Malta. The winner is expected to give a short presentation or present a poster of his/her findings at this event. The registration, travel expenses and accommodation for the recipient to attend this congress will also be covered by Boehringer Ingelheim.

Candidates should have made an original contribution to the field of feline infectious diseases and/or immunology, which has been published or accepted for publication in a referenced journal or accepted by another assessing body in 2021 or later.

Candidates should be based in Europe, have completed a veterinary or biomedical curriculum, and ideally be under 35 years of age at the time of application.

Applications should be made in English in an electronic format and include a short abstract (max. 500 words) of the work the applicant wishes to submit, as well as a short curriculum vitae and two personal references. Any relevant publications and/or dissertation on the topic should be included. The deadline for submission is 15 March 2024.



The Young Scientist Award was created in 2008 jointly by Boehringer Ingelheim (then Merial) and the ABCD.

The 2023 recipient of the Award was Evelyn Kuhlmeier.

Application forms and detailed rules can be downloaded from the ABCD web site: www.abcdcatsvets.org