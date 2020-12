Sozialer Status beeinflusst gestresste Mäuse je nach Geschlecht

In Austria, police dogs are given to their owners as puppies at 8 weeks of age. After a basic education, when they are 16 to 22 months of age, police dogs start an intensive training course for 15 weeks (7 and 8 weeks respectively, with a 3 to 6 week pause in between). During this training course, which is held at a special training center, the dogs stay in kennels, separated from their owners at night. This training course is therefore very stressful for both owners and dogs

