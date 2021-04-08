Free WSAVA Course: Starting Bird Medicine

(08.04.2021) The WSAVA Academy offers a free course with Claudia and Manfred Hochleithner on avian medicine

Learn more about how to work with your avian patients. How to catch them, get your samples, diagnose and treat them.

Dr Manfred Hochleithner said: "Claudia and I are lucky to have been working in this field for over 30 years and honestly, we can make a very good living from it. It was a long learning process were we had to do many things by „learning by doing“ which did not always have the best outcome for our clients. Many veterinarians do not see birds, reptiles or small mammals.. However in many parts of the world, there is no second chance for these patients.







Owners are not willing to go somewhere else or there is no better choice - therefore anything which can be done for this animals is better than doing nothing - but veterinarians have to start. When we offered these lectures in collaboration with national organisations, we realized that many veterinarians are interested in exotics. Unfortunately, spending money on this discipline is an issue because, at least at the beginning, there may be not any extra income from treating these species.

BUT it is a question of Animal Welfare, with some little knowledge everyone can achieve very much for these patients: wounds heal fast and perfect in birds and reptiles, small mammals often just need pain medication to feel much better and can get over the problem. Small things like this can be learned very quickly - so Claudia and I just want to give something back to the group of animals that have made our life so wonderful!"

Link: Free WSAVA Course Starting Bird Medicine









